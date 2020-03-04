FPC
Bank of England warns of increasing risks of no-deal Brexit
RBS and Standard Chartered 'weakest' links in BoE stress tests
Aviva Investors' Higham: MPC meetings are no longer relevant
Chris Higham, bond fund manager at Aviva Investors, has argued the market is overly focused on interest rate movements, and investors should look more closely at other policy decisions.
Bank of England moves to cap mortgage lending
Plans to place loan-to-income restrictions on mortgage lenders have been announced by the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
UK banks had £25bn funding black hole in 2012
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has said UK banks had a £25bn shortfall in their capital requirements at the end of 2012, as stricter capital requirements impacted balance sheets.
British banks need more capital, says BoE
British banks do not have enough capital to ensure they surivive if there is another crisis, the Bank of England has said.
Ex-IMA chairman appointed to FPC board
Former chairman of the Investment Management Association (IMA) and previous chief executive of F&C Asset Management Robert Jenkins has been appointed as an external member of the interim Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
UK banks face eurozone debt audit
The UK banking sector faces a further shake-up as the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) recommended an audit on banks' exposure to eurozone debt, as well as recommending cuts in dividends and bonuses.
MANSION HOUSE: King reveals 'tragic' regulatory failings
Mervyn King has claimed low capital requirements and inadequate limits on leverage have been the most "tragic" aspects of financial regulation.