FPC

Ex-IMA chairman appointed to FPC board
Ex-IMA chairman appointed to FPC board

Former chairman of the Investment Management Association (IMA) and previous chief executive of F&C Asset Management Robert Jenkins has been appointed as an external member of the interim Financial Policy Committee (FPC).

UK banks face eurozone debt audit
UK banks face eurozone debt audit

The UK banking sector faces a further shake-up as the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) recommended an audit on banks' exposure to eurozone debt, as well as recommending cuts in dividends and bonuses.