Treasury reveals meeting between Reeves and BoE's Bailey on outlook for UK financial stability

The meeting between the two took place amid mounting concerns over the country's stunted economic growth and its recently introduced debt sustainability rules. The Financial Stability report in November 2024 raised concerns over the uncertainty and risks to UK financial stability, which had increased since the previous report was published in June. "Global risks associated with geopolitical tensions, global fragmentation and pressures on sovereign debt levels remain material," the report stated at the time. Treasury confirms probe into OBR leak ahead of Spring Forecast However,...