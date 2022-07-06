Bank of England: Eight major risks facing UK economy

According to the central bank's latest Financial Stability Report, released on Tuesday (5 July), the outlook for the UK economy this year was weak, declaring it had "deteriorated materially".

It identified eight key risk factors "that could adversely affect UK financial stability".

Top of the list of concerns was the continuation, and potential worsening, war in Ukraine, which has had far reaching social and economic consequences globally.

The BoE said that developments related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine "are a key factor that will affect both the global and UK outlooks, particularly if energy and food prices rise further".

Stronger and more persistent than expected levels of inflation could lead to weaker economic growth globally, a further sharp tightening in global financial conditions and the potential for further volatility and stress in financial market, all risk factors in their own right.

These first two points are inextricably linked, as the war contributed to rising costs by exacerbating inflationary pressures arising from the pandemic and stretching already weak supply chains.

Indeed, further in the report, the BoE said that inflation was expected to pass 11% by the end of 2022, affecting lower-income households the most.

Inflation is already at 9% despite the central bank's efforts to quell further increases by shutting off its quantitative easing and raising interest rates.

But this leads to another risk, as the BoE said tighter conditions "would increase the pressures already facing households and businesses and the serviceability of public sector debt in some countries, including in the euro area".

While the ability to manage household and business debt is expected to become harder with rising costs and inflation the central bank did not think it was a widespread issue yet. Elsewhere in the report it outlined the ‘domestic debt vulnerabilities'. Here, they stated that "the share of households with high debt-servicing ratios - those who are typically more likely to experience repayment difficulties - is not expected to increase substantially this year, in part because debt serviceability will be cushioned in the near-term by fiscal support measures".

They added that "debt-servicing remains affordable for most UK businesses", although the macroeconomic factors will have an impact; mainly a negative one on businesses with more energy reliance and thereby higher cost pressures.

But the BoE said: "While these pressures are likely to lead to some business failures, it would take large increases in borrowing costs or severe earnings shocks to impair businesses' debt-servicing ability in aggregate".

Moving back to the ongoing risk factors and one very 2020-esque worry was China because "the re-emergence of vulnerabilities in the property sector and potential restrictions to contain further Covid outbreaks".

All of these risks have been internalised by financial market in the form of heighten volatility.

The BoE commented that risky asset prices - i.e., equities - have fallen "markedly" since the start of the year while at the same time, bond yields have risen.

Investors' willingness to take risk has also dropped globally as a result.

The central bank also highlighted the noticeable fall in cryptocurrency during this time, "exposing a number of vulnerabilities within crypto asset markets" although this did not "pose risks to financial stability overall".

Liquidity was one factor the central bank would be keeping an eye on during the coming months of high volatility, because, according to them, "amid high volatility, liquidity conditions deteriorated even in usually highly liquid markets such as US Treasuries, gilts and interest rate futures".

It said that while core UK financial markets "have remained functional…, in the event of further shocks, impaired liquidity conditions could be amplified by the vulnerabilities in the system of market-based finance previously identified by the FPC (Financial Policy Committee).

"There is an important programme of work, coordinated by the Financial Stability Board, to understand and, where necessary, remediate the vulnerabilities exposed in the March 2020 ‘dash for cash', which is due to report its main findings and policy proposals in October. It is crucial that this work results in effective policy outcomes."

Notably the term ‘recession' was fleeting in the report, despite swirling debate about whether the central bank's policies will land the UK in recession, stagflation or deflation and its governor's own comments that the UK was heading towards the former.

The one reference to recession was part of a discussion on the 2022 annual cyclical scenario. Here, the BoE will stress test the resilience of the UK banking system to deep, simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies, real income shocks, large falls in asset prices and higher global interest rates, as well as a separate stress of misconduct costs.

This was meant to be carried out in March this year but was pushed back after Russia invaded Ukraine "to help lenders focus on managing the associated market disruption".

At present though, the FPC has determined that "although downside risks will present headwinds, the FPC judges that UK banks have capacity to weather the impact of severe economic outcomes", aiming to give some economic reassurance if Andrew Bailey's outlook materialises.