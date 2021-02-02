You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Whetting investors' appetites with viable, long-term options
Tackling production and supply chain issues
Creating a resilient food system
Sustainable food and digital education
Roadmap to tackle food shortages
Trump's tariff threats could backfire on US citizens
Traditional food consumption is changing