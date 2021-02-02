Investing in veganism: Three stocks to back growing shift to meat-free lifestyles

The shift towards a more sustainable diet continued throughout 2020, illustrated by a ramp up in targets for emissions and food waste from a number of leading players in the food industry.

Consumer interest in clean and sustainable diets continues to focus on a broad range of issues including food waste, air miles, clean labels, meat free, lab grown meat and organic, among others.

Veganism is one such diet and lifestyle choice that is increasingly becoming mainstream, and the rise of flexitarian and vegan diets was highlighted by the 500,000 people who signed up to the Veganuary challenge - twice the number who pledged to go vegan for January in 2019.

Veganism can tie in perfectly with governments' plans to reduce carbon emissions, with less meat consumption meaning lower emissions at a national level.

Access a problem

However, while it is a growing trend for consumers, investing in it is far from straight forward.

One of the main problems is a lack of pure play companies in the space. For example, there are only a few vegan-only, direct to consumer companies entering the market, and mainstream supermarkets are gaining traction in the sector at the point of sale with their own-brand vegan meals.

Investors could start with the supermarkets to gain exposure to the veganism trend, but the impact of vegan food sales on supermarkets' bottom lines is currently so minute that to class them as vegan stocks would be a gross exaggeration.

Nonetheless, there are other options available for investors to explore.

Sustainable food stocks

It's important when investing in any trend not to be too constricted in one's approach, and this certainly rings true with veganism and, more broadly, food sustainability.

The good news is that, although there are few pure play vegan names in listed global equity markets, there are other ways to eat more sustainably and many companies are busy making a positive difference to the outlook for not only food stocks, but also the environment.

One name we like is DSM, which operates in the food ingredients market. DSM is working to produce alternative food sources for fish farms, which currently rely on a type of protein called fry to feed them.

DSM uses algae instead of fry to provide better nutrient delivery for their stocks of fish, and this is helping to make fish farms more sustainable going forward.

Precision agriculture is another area to look to for companies making a real difference in the delivery of food, and one name here which is making strides forward is John Deere, the famous farming machinery business.

The US company has developed its business extensively in the last decade, and it is its use of technology and data analysis which stands to make a real difference to food production going forward.