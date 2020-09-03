Rize ETF grows product suite with double launch

The new Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF will focus on companies offering sustainable food production solutions

Rize ETF has added two thematic products to its range, doubling its existing offering with the addition of sustainable food and digital education ETFs.

Rize Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF (FOOD) offers investors exposure to companies which are "innovating across the food value chain to build a more sustainable, secure and fair food system for the planet", and has been developed alongside Tematica Research.

FOOD replicates the Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food index and consists of 44 stocks across both developed and emerging markets.

Stuart Forbes, co-founder of Rize ETF, said: "As the food system revolutionises, we wanted to build an ETF that could capture the tailwinds arising from the wide array of supply side and demand side catalysts in the food sector."

Chris Versace, CIO of Tematica Research, added: "For us, while the thematic universe in sustainable food was vast, using our thematic lens we distilled the universe down into nine different subsectors that we believed captured the opportunity in the most compelling and powerful way. We then broke these subsectors down further into the companies that we were able to ascertain best embodied the theme."

Also admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange today is the Rize Education Tech and Digital Learning UCITS ETF (LERN), which has been developed with HolonIQ and offers investors exposure to "companies that are redefining how education is accessed, resourced and consumed around the world to deliver positive results for the individual and society".

LERN replicates the Foxberry HolonIQ Education Tech & Digital Learning index and consists of 35 stocks across both developed and emerging markets.

Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of Rize ETF, said: "Technology has the potential to tackle major challenges faced by the education sector. From promoting accessibility and inclusion, to empowering institutions and teachers, to supporting excellent student learning and outcomes, digital learning technologies can help elevate the education sector into the 21st century."

Patrick Brothers, co-CEO at HolonIQ, added: "The surge in EdTech spending brought on by Covid-19 is expected to re-calibrate to a longer-term integration of digital technologies, and transition to much higher adoption of online education over the coming years.

"Part of this transition includes significant 'infrastructure catch-up' required for managing learning, data and administration as most schools and colleges are still at the very start of a long digital maturity journey."

Both FOOD and LERN are available on the London Stock Exchange from 3 September, each with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.