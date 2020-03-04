Fintech

What is the trade war costing?
As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.

Japan: Is all the bad news now priced in?
Japanese stocks have more than doubled their returns since December 2012, on the back of Abenomics, but many investors are still not convinced of the sustainability of the rally.