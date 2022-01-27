Cashing in on the transition to a cashless society

While some of us have taken to using our smart gadgets at checkouts we have largely continued to live our lives in a world dominated by cash and cards.

But over the past two years alone, the pandemic has forced us into greater dependence on digital payments, wallets and even currencies, than ever before.

A huge investment opportunity is presenting itself in the emerging disruptive fintech firms, payments giants and digital banks to enable our transition to an increasingly cashless society.

Emerging velocity

While the concept may appear relatively new, the digital payments economy has actually been around since the late 1990s, when online purchases first started to become safer and more secure.

And while ecommerce has been booming for quite some time, demand for 'anytime, anywhere' payments in other areas of our lives has only really started to pick up in recent history.

The key drivers of this change are clear: superior technology, faster and more powerful internet connections and the rise of non-physical interfaces. But most importantly: traditional payment processing is far too complicated.

Something as simple as buying a coffee requires an untold amount of to-ing and fro-ing across the entire payments network, with many participants taking their slice.

The alternative is far simpler. Technologies such as digital wallets embed much of the 'closed loop' ecosystem above. And in so doing, they eliminate multiple layers of unnecessary friction and cost.

This 'open loop' payments ecosystem is already a mainstay in China, where digital wallet giants like Alipay and WeChat lead the way over card companies.

Rapid growth

Despite their popularity in China, digital wallets and even digital payments globally have some way to go before reaching full maturity.

The good news is that both are now hurtling towards their full potential at a faster rate than ever.

Social restrictions caused by Covid-19 have rapidly accelerated the adoption of frictionless, digital modes of payment in the West.

According to Capgemini, 53% of respondents to their World Payment Report had increased their use of digital payment channels amid lockdown and were likely to continue using them.

Adoption has reached an inflection point, with transactions now expected to grow at a rate of 12% per year until 2025, at which point total transaction value is forecast to be worth double what it is today.

Likewise, the number of digital wallet users globally is expected to increase from 2.3 billion today to nearly 4 billion by 2024. That would equate to 50% of the world's population.

This presents an extremely rare and exciting opportunity.

How to get exposure

The market value of leading digital payments giant PayPal is already bigger than Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and fintech provider Square currently sports a market cap that is larger than HSBC, BNP Paribas and Société Générale.

With numerous digital finance providers now emerging offering superior technology to traditional banks, further innovation and success stories will develop in this space.

The question is, how does one get exposure to the digital financial revolution?

One opportunity lies in payment networks that connect buyers and sellers around the world.

Visa are already staggeringly profitable thanks to the sheer number of transactions they process on a daily basis and are already one of the largest global investors in digital wallets and digital currencies.

Other areas positioned to thrive are payment processors, payment infrastructure providers, and payment solutions providers, which cover everything from digital wallet payments to e-payments for mobile devices.

Finally, a rapidly growing group of firms now exists in the world of digital currencies which are pioneering entirely parallel rails for payments in the digital economy.

New payments modes and methods are likely to emerge as this space matures and we see the DeFi emerge as a viable alternative to the financial system we are currently used to (TradFi).

Time to act

As digital payments become increasingly ubiquitous, it will be the most innovative financial firms that will be able to build truly digital forms of financial services.

We expect ancillary financial products to emerge as well, often on the very same platforms, offering solutions such as credit, mortgages, insurance, savings and investments.

PayPal started as a payments company but now offers credit, investments and more.

Wise started as a remittances platform but now offers international bank accounts.

Revolut too started as a solution for cheaper FX conversions but is now a fully-fledged digital bank. The list goes on.

As traditional banks struggle to keep up with the rate of innovation, a new digital finance ecosystem will gradually emerge - disrupting and displacing and digitising most, if not all, parts of our financial lives.

Rahul Bhushan is co-founder of Rize ETF