Capitalising on the EM fintech revolution

Even in areas with financial services, many banks overcharge and underserve customers, while relying on old information technology architecture.

Fintech companies have been quick to seize this opportunity.

The potential for widespread fintech adoption has a powerful example in China.

Just a decade ago, consumers had few options except for state-run banks. Salaries were commonly distributed as stacks of paper bills, and e-commerce companies fulfilled orders via bike delivery, who took payments in cash.

Seeing an opportunity, Chinese tech companies developed digital payment systems based on internet technology - offering hundreds of millions of users access to convenient, low-cost, and secure financial services.

The result has been revolutionary.

Encouraged by the need to seamlessly transact online payments, the new financial players leapfrogged developed market banking systems and were able to meet the financial needs of customers through smartphones.

The total transaction value of online payments in China rose more than 30x between 2013 and 2020 to CHY 295trn, roughly equivalent to $44trn.

Today, a strong majority of the Chinese internet population uses digital payments.

The digitisation spread from online payments to offline payments, and then to virtually all financial services - making China effectively, in our view, the world's first cashless economy.

This is the fastest mass adoption of technology we have witnessed in our 25 years of global growth investing.

However, Chinese regulators have recently intervened in the local fintech industry, primarily to avoid a concentration of services in just a few firms.

They have been especially focused on preventing ‘closed loop' financial systems, in which a single company owns and manages end-to-end financial transactions.

This new scrutiny has become an overhang for the Chinese tech industry, making it much more challenging for investors to confidently identify growth opportunities.

This example illustrates both the explosive growth potential and some of the inherent risks for the fintech sector in emerging markets.

Large unbanked populations

Several emerging markets - especially Indonesia, India, and Brazil - are at an early stage of fintech development and have large underserved and unbanked populations, as well as SMEs that can benefit substantially from improved access to financial services.

Each country is developing its fintech industry according to its needs and within its particular regulatory framework.

In markets, such as Brazil and Indonesia, regulators have lowered the barriers to entry, thus encouraging tech companies to acquire bank licenses and offer fintech services.

Some regulators have allowed fintech firms to offer a range of banking services.

Indonesia, for example, permits channel partnering - where internet platforms are able to originate loans and offload the risk by selling the loan to a bank.

This model can be very profitable but has a notorious reputation, as off-balance-sheet mortgages almost brought down the global economy in 2008.

Brazil's regulators, in contrast, require loans stay with the originator.

However, the secular trend to replacing cash transactions with digital payments has a long growth runway in these markets.

Another area that appears especially ripe for fintech disruption across emerging markets is in credit creation.

Significant parts of LatAm and ASEAN adult populations have no bank account and therefore little access to credit. Moreover, most credit loans are held by large, incumbent banks, which have directed resources to the most profitable pool of consumers and businesses.

The resulting financial system is characterised by low credit penetration and a concentration of outstanding credit with traditional financial institutions.

This is an opportunity for fintech companies able to meet this enormous need.

Opportunity also brings risk

Investors should be aware these opportunities also carry risks.

The importance of regulators cannot be overstated.

Sudden, unexpected changes to regulations can negate long-term company plans, undermine competitive advantages, and make it virtually impossible for investors to model earnings and revenue growth.

Another risk is credit quality.

Rapid growth in the fintech industry can result in lower-quality loans, which is a risk in emerging market economies - where credit markets are highly cyclical.

With war, inflation, and economic uncertainty weighing on global investor sentiment, we are paying close attention to any evidence of credit deterioration.

Where the fintech company is the offshoot of an e-commerce company, we would expect the company to leverage the data and credit insights gleaned from the e-commerce platform in the form of superior credit quality compared to local banks.

These risks notwithstanding, we see fintech in emerging markets as a significant investment opportunity, offering exposure to three secular growth themes - technological innovation, financial services for the unbanked, and the strong growth of the middle class within the emerging markets.

However, given the complexity of fintech investing and the multiple levels of systemic and idiosyncratic risk, investors should combine a thorough understanding of the local regulatory and market environment with fundamental, bottom-up analysis of individual fintech companies.

Sara Moreno is portfolio manager of the PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity fund