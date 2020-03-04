Financial crisis
Nearly half of UK firms predict recession this year
One-third also predict global recession
UK dividend cover among lowest as global cover falls to ten-year low
Worst quarterly performance in Q3 for three years for UK dividends
Can markets stay buoyant for the rest of 2019?
Global economic cycle is among the longest in history
David Jane: Cracks in the new orthodoxy
Have economic cycles fundamentally changed?
Are UK investors worrying about the wrong crisis?
Echoes of the dotcom bubble ring true
Darius McDermott: How do financials look 10 years after Lehmans?
Where UK managers stand
Government offloads 7.7% of RBS shares at £2.1bn loss
Reduces stake to 62.4%
The investors set for a £6bn Lehman Brothers pay-out
Returns of 140% after buying up debt in 2008
Update: FTSE wavers after US stocks enter correction territory
Asian stockmarkets also down
Ten years on from Northern Rock collapse: Top ten bond market takeaways
European bond funds suffered €433bn outflows in 2008
Hedge funds pile back into credit default swaps as sales double
$20bn to $30bn 'bespoke tranches' issued in 2017
Ruffer trio: The seeds of the next crisis are well past the germination stage
Higher stakes and limited options
Global watchdog warns next financial crash could come 'with a vengeance'
Crisis brewing in emerging economies
'Skeletons jumping out of closets' for Barclays as ex-CEO charged with fraud
Former CEO John Varley charged
Mark Harries on economists: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em
Mark Harries, head of Ravenscroft Investment Management UK, takes a closer look at the role forecasts should play when making investment decisions.
What will be President Obama's economic legacy?
Farewell speech today
Gosling's Grouse: Climbing the wall of worry
'Never let a good crisis go to waste'
Regulate and rinse - regulators stuck in 'spin-cycle'
Report by New City Agenda and Cass Business School
Are threats to markets being overestimated because of human psychology?
Heightened sensitivity to economic events post-Lehman Brothers' collapse is leading to increased volatility in markets, especially with regards to the shares of financial institutions, according to Gurnek Bains, chairman of multinational corporate psychology...
Managers warn of Lehmans 2.0 as risks transferred to investors
Eighth anniversary of collapse of Lehman Brothers
Have lessons from the financial crisis been forgotten with the passage of time?
Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers' triggered the global financial collapse, fund managers reveal the biggest lessons learned and those which remain on the horizon and are continuing to threaten the asset management industry.
The best (and worst) performing funds since Lehmans
Tech sector dominates
Matthews Asia CIO: Why we want to attract long-term investors in Asia
Diversifying client base in UK
Part II: How worried should investors be about the health of financials?
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.