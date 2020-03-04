FE Invest
FE invest hires business development managers from Barclays Wealth and Charles Stanley
Catherine Makin and Steve Thompson join
Bumper shake-up in latest FE Invest Approved List rebalance with removal of long-term constituents
Stewart Investors among casualties in latest reshuffle
FE: North America sector dominates 50 best-performing funds of 2018 in 'huge turnaround'
Experienced record equity markets
FE Invest could extend model portfolio service to advisers' sophisticated clients as AUM tops £1bn
Plans to target HNW individuals
IW Podcast: Where are the best income opportunities going into 2018?
In this month's podcast, senior asset management correspondent Jayna Rana speaks to industry commentators about the most attractive income investments.