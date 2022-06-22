European Public Real Estate Association

Impact Healthcare REIT issues new equity to acquire care homes as inflation rises

Impact Healthcare REIT is raising new equity, the target amount of which has not been stated, to acquire a pipeline of care homes, as investors scramble to protect investments from rising inflation.

clock 22 June 2022 • 2 min read
