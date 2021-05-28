equity income funds

No chance of Woodford investigation findings coming out soon, FCA admits

Regulation

Delay risks wrath of Treasury Committee

clock 28 May 2021 • 2 min read
The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery?

Funds

The products to back post-lockdown

clock 04 May 2021 • 1 min read
Top performer Richard Penny: UK equities rally has further room to run

UK

CRUX fund sees triple-digit returns

clock 29 March 2021 •
Rathbones' Carl Stick on the one stock that has been in the Income fund for 20 years

UK

Back in 2000, the privatised utilities were a somnolent bunch, unattractive in contrast to the fireworks of the TMT bubble.

clock 10 December 2019 •
Chelverton's Horner: Investors could shun open-ended space after Woodford closure

Equities

Concerns raised following Equity Income fund closure

clock 22 November 2019 •
Evenlode Global Income fund dumps Diageo amid consumer goods rotation

Equities

Drinks giant dropped due to excessive 'valuation risk'

clock 22 November 2019 •
Barings' Lucas rotates out of consumer stock 'mistakes' to limit drawdown

Unit trusts/OEICs

New companies added as consumer goods giants dumped

clock 11 November 2019 •
Impact of Woodford fund suspension revealed as Hargreaves receives further blow - reports

Investment

Kent County Council pension fund also hit

clock 09 September 2019 •
Pridham Report: Fund sales surge in June 'despite Woodford scandal'

Investment

Best month for net sales in Q2

clock 05 August 2019 •
Are these the best 'all-rounder' UK funds for income investors?

Funds

The best equity income funds examined

clock 24 January 2019 •
