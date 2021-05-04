The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery?

The products to back post-lockdown

Fund selectors talk to Lauren Mason about the funds they are backing to perform well as the economy starts to recover from the pandemic.
Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services
Ninety One Global Special Situations
We hold this deep value fund in our managed portfolios to balance our style risk. While it has been a tough period – it was one of the worst performing funds in the sell-off last year – it is up 52% since the first vaccine announcements in October and fifth out of 438 funds, the average of which returned 16%. 

This highlights why we continue to hold a bit of each style rather than trying to time the market and/or style rotations. More often than not, the biggest returns are made in a very short space of time.

If investors believe in the economic recovery and that inflation will continue to rise, this fund could continue to do very well. 

It has about a third of its portfolio invested in financial, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks and has an overweight to the UK which is under-loved but good value still and  ahead of the curve in terms of vaccine roll-out.
Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter
Schroder Recovery
Schroder Recovery is one fund combining two areas that remain relatively cheap despite recent turnarounds in fortune – the UK and the value segment of the market. 

We believe the fund provides strong balance for portfolios to offset those things that did so well last year, given it is true to its value credentials and primed to take advantage of the economic recovery.

Managers Nick Kirrage and Kevin Murphy have many years of experience in the space and the broader value team at Schroders is one the largest and have delivered reasonable results in markets that have not necessarily favoured them over the past ten years. 

The fund has already shown significant outperformance in the recent value rally, and the prospect of the opening up of the economy, for which the UK appears to be some way ahead. 

In addition, rising bond yields and the prospect of higher inflation as a result of the release of pent-up demand all point to a sustained positive environment for the fund.
Richard Curling, manager of the Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income fund
Secure Income REIT
I believe Secure Income REIT could do well as the economy recovers. The owner of several properties, such as Travelodge budget hotels, which closed during the crisis, the company was hit hard by the pandemic when many properties had difficulty paying rent, and had to negotiate temporary rent relief. 

As the economy recovers, these properties will reopen and start paying rent again – full payments are likely to be back to normal by the start of 2022. The underlying businesses are strong and are well positioned to flourish again as normal life resumes.

I own Secure Income REIT in the Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income fund. It is run by a savvy management team with a great track record who have a lot of their own money invested.

Their objective is to provide long-term inflation protected income, which I think will continue to be attractive to investors. After being blown off course by the Covid crisis, I believe the company will likely return to full health.
Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell
Man GLG Income
Man GLG Income's fund manager Henry Dixon invests across the market-cap spectrum looking for unfashionable companies that he thinks the market has undervalued, and which are paying a sustainable dividend to investors. 

One of the attractions of the UK market, and indeed the cyclical sectors within it, is that companies often come with a healthy dividend stream attached, which can be drawn as income or rolled up for further compounding. 

Clearly last year saw dividends chopped as the pandemic hit company profits, but in the event of an economic recovery, which is looking increasingly assured, the dividends of these companies can be expected to rise, as can their share prices. 

Investors should not bet the house on an economic recovery, there are still downside risks, but they may find their portfolios distinctly lacking in cyclical areas of the market, after these stocks have spent such a long spell out in the cold. It could therefore be a good time for a bit of rebalancing.
Chris Bell, portfolio manager at Ravenscroft
AVI Global Trust
AVI Global Trust has a long history that dates back to 1889; its previous name, British Empire Trust, may be more familiar to readers

The trust has been wrongly tagged as a pure contrarian, ‘value' play, whereas the manager Joe Bauernfreund and team used the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 to reduce cyclical exposure and boost the growth profile. 

This has played out into a strong performance in recent months, significantly outperforming the MSCI ACWI index.

The philosophy has always tried to identify valuation anomalies and this can lead to investing in situations at a significant discount to net asset value. 

Asset value Investors will then, in certain cases, formulate an ‘activist' approach to that investment. A good example of this is the near 15% of the current portfolio invested in Japanese special situations. 

It takes time in this area to get results but adds an element of latent value to what is an already attractive proposition.
Ayesha Akbar, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments
Man GLG Japan Core Alpha
One fund our team expects to perform strongly during a sustained period of economic recovery is Man GLG Japan Core Alpha. 

This fund has a strong and consistent track record, investing in large-cap value companies in Japan, with a focus on long-term contrarian names and a deep-value tilt. 

This value tilt has driven underperformance over the past year versus the broad Japanese large-cap market, but we believe this could change over the coming months as the global recovery becomes more entrenched, supported by Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and continued accommodative policy.

Japan is significantly geared towards the cyclical global recovery, and within its equity market we see a number of opportunities where potential cyclical winners are significantly undervalued.

In an environment of persistent recovery and with a degree of inflation (which we believe is likely to rise, albeit unlikely to move above 2%), we believe GLG's well-established investment process should generate alpha over the long term.
Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing Ltd
R&M UK Smaller Companies
With the mother of all recoveries set for this year, there will be many beneficiaries.  However, in my view, the UK is particularly well placed to benefit. 

The UK has been unloved and under-owned for much of the last five years, but now with a world beating vaccination campaign and an economy coiled and ready to spring back, my suggestion has to be a UK one. 

Following that logic, if the UK is well placed to benefit, then smaller companies will be a prime beneficiary, which is why I would choose River & Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies.

This fund, managed by Dan Hanbury, is not an out-and-out recovery fund (R&M has one of those), but more of a balanced fund with elements of growth, value and recovery.

With a big cyclical recovery on the way, it would have been easy to just plump for the out-of-favour re-opening trade stocks and funds. However, I want exposure to long-term growth stocks as well. 

I will sacrifice some short-term underperformance in favour of not having to change funds when the initial recovery spurt has ended.
Jason Hollands, MD, business development & communications at Tilney
Fidelity Special Values
I think Alex Wright's Fidelity Special Values investment trust should perform well during the recovery phase. The trust takes a multi-cap approach to UK equities but has a large skew towards mid caps and smaller companies.

Wright pursues a value approach, targeting unloved companies with re-rating potential as they go through a period of positive change. 

This approach should benefit from any continued rotation away from long-duration assets into more cyclical names, as well as parts of the market – such as financials – that are more resilient to rising inflation. 

The portfolio is notably overweight insurers, with top ten positions in Legal & General, Aviva and Phoenix. It also owns a number of domestically-focused retailers such as Halfords and Dixons Carphone. Also in the portfolio are B&Q owner Kingfisher and motor dealership Inchcape. 

These stocks should benefit from consumers spending the excess saving that they have built up during the lockdowns.
Sam Dickens, portfolio manager at IG
Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC)
The current economic climate lends itself to active management in the mid-cap space, with new industry winners likely to emerge in our much-changed economy.

As such, consider Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC), which invests in around 75 medium and smaller-sized UK companies. 

With a greater weighting towards consumer discretionary stocks, which are set to benefit as economic activity rebounds, MRC is a more attractive choice than a FTSE 250 ETF, which tracks the index as a whole. 

Further, the fund has no exposure to energy stocks or the real estate sector, both of which have a far less attractive outlook.

The fund's annual cost of 0.44% is also low compared to other active funds. A high proportion of shares are owned by institutional investors - a signal of their confidence in MRC's ability to deliver future excess returns.

MRC has outperformed its FTSE 250 benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis too, with a higher Sharpe ratio over both a three and five-year period.
Until the tail end of last year, funds with a bias towards growth stocks and high-quality assets enjoyed several years of positive performance due to a combination of loose monetary policy, low interest rates and technological disruption.

The market cycle appeared to stretch ever further into the distance as economic drivers remained in place, until February 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic derailed economies and stockmarkets.

With the throes of the pandemic behind us - at least, across developed economies - following vaccination programmes and prolonged periods of social distancing, it appears that a recovery is underway.

This is evident in the outperformance of value stocks relative to their growth counterparts, with the MSCI World IMI Value index almost doubling the gains of the MSCI World IMI Growth with a total return of 11.6% year to date, according to data from FE fundinfo.

But for those who believe we are set for a sustained economic recovery, or who are looking to diversify their style exposure, the number of value-biased mandates have dwindled over the years as underperformance has led to manager departures and fund closures.

Therefore, IW editor Lauren Mason asked professional fund selectors their preferred choices of funds to hold amid a global recovery.

