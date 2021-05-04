The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery?

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services

Ninety One Global Special Situations

We hold this deep value fund in our managed portfolios to balance our style risk. While it has been a tough period – it was one of the worst performing funds in the sell-off last year – it is up 52% since the first vaccine announcements in October and fifth out of 438 funds, the average of which returned 16%.





This highlights why we continue to hold a bit of each style rather than trying to time the market and/or style rotations. More often than not, the biggest returns are made in a very short space of time.





If investors believe in the economic recovery and that inflation will continue to rise, this fund could continue to do very well.





It has about a third of its portfolio invested in financial, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks and has an overweight to the UK which is under-loved but good value still and ahead of the curve in terms of vaccine roll-out.