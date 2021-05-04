The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery?

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing Ltd
R&M UK Smaller Companies
With the mother of all recoveries set for this year, there will be many beneficiaries. However, in my view, the UK is particularly well placed to benefit.
The UK has been unloved and under-owned for much of the last five years, but now with a world beating vaccination campaign and an economy coiled and ready to spring back, my suggestion has to be a UK one.
Following that logic, if the UK is well placed to benefit, then smaller companies will be a prime beneficiary, which is why I would choose River & Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies.
This fund, managed by Dan Hanbury, is not an out-and-out recovery fund (R&M has one of those), but more of a balanced fund with elements of growth, value and recovery.
With a big cyclical recovery on the way, it would have been easy to just plump for the out-of-favour re-opening trade stocks and funds. However, I want exposure to long-term growth stocks as well.
I will sacrifice some short-term underperformance in favour of not having to change funds when the initial recovery spurt has ended.