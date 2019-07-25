emerging market bonds

M&G launches ESG emerging markets corporate bond fund

Funds

Managed by Charles de Quinsonas

clock 25 July 2019 •
Was Brazil the 'last remaining hurdle' for emerging markets?

Emerging markets

Brazilian election means less political uncertainty

clock 08 November 2018 •
BlackRock launches ESG emerging market debt ETF

ETFs

OCF of 0.45%

clock 26 September 2018 •
'Chickens come home to roost' for Erdogan as Turkey currency crisis intensifies

Markets

Reluctant to control interest rates

clock 13 August 2018 •
EMD most 'overhyped' asset class but outlook for property improves

Markets

Fidante Capital report

clock 17 July 2018 •
The flow of funds into EMs: Where next?

Bonds

Possible challenges to flows

clock 22 May 2018 •
AllianceBernstein's Sheridan: We're predicting four rate hikes in the US this year

Global

Rising inflation a risk

clock 24 April 2018 •
NN IP expands EMD team with JP Morgan hire

People moves

Specialising in frontier markets

clock 16 April 2018 •
NN Investment Partners launches short duration EMD fund

Bonds

Eighth EMD product

clock 19 March 2018 •
ETF Snapshot: EMD only fixed income asset class to record outflows

ETFs

Outflows of €430m

clock 12 March 2018 •
