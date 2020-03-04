Edward Bramson
Update: Bramson's bid for Barclays board seat rejected
AGM yesterday
Update: Buxton sides with Barclays in fight against activist attack - Reports
Bank under attack from Edward Bramson
Update: Electra investment trust to be wound up
Outcome of third stage of strategic review
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'
Sherborne's Bramson takes £580m stake in Barclays
Background in activist investing
Electra's Edward Bramson to step down as interim CEO
Will remain as non-exec director
Update: Electra completes £92m tender offer, sees NAV increase
Announced as cash levels rose to £650m
Update: Analysts react to Electra's 'disappointing' migration to corporate structure
Strategic review kicked off in May
Former Electra Private Equity chairman departs board
Latest in series of board departures
Electra non-exec steps down from board as shake-up continues
Another departure from trust's board
Electra saga condemned as 'sad episode in investment trust history'
Analysts have hit out at last week's decision by the board of the £1.7bn Electra Private Equity investment company to terminate its contract with investment manager Electra Partners after four decades, warning the announcement has exacerbated an already...
Electra launches strategic review for first time in decade
Follows shareholder demand
Electra sees another board departure after Bramson appointment
Board member Cullinan resigns
Bramson wins Electra battle to secure board place; Chairman resigns
Shareholders in Electra Private Equity have voted to elect activist investor Edward Bramson onto the board, after a public debate over the future of the trust.
Electra unveils strong results ahead of Bramson showdown
Share price total return up 25%
When activists attack: Winners & losers from six investment spats
As Alliance Trust reaches an uneasy truce with activist investor Elliott Advisors, Investment Week looks at previous attempts at boardroom coups, and how they ended.
Alliance Trust private investors pose problem for Elliott hopes
Alliance Trust may find inertia its most powerful weapon in the attempt to fight off Elliott Advisors' proposals for change at the company.
Bramson's Sherborne takes Electra stake to almost 25%
Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors has further upped its interest in Electra Private Equity as it plans its next move following an unsuccessful attempt to take control of the trust last year.
Bramson fails in bid to join Electra board
Electra Private Equity shareholders have rejected activist investor Edward Bramson's attempts to force a change in the board and running of the company.
Electra rebuffs Bramson's reach for power
Private equity firm Electra has rebuffed activist investor Edward Bramson's attempt to become a director.
Woodford IM takes stake in Bramson's Sherborne vehicle
Neil Woodford has opened a position in Edward Bramson's Sherborne 'Guernsey B' vehicle as one of his first investments at his new firm.
Bramson stands down as chairman of F&C
Edward Bramson is to stand down from his role as chairman of F&C Asset Management, to be replaced by Kieran Poynter.
F&C's profits rebound as cost-cutting takes hold
F&C Asset Management has reported pre-tax profits of £37.3m for the half year ending 30 June 2013, citing buoyant equity markets and cost-cutting measures introduced by activist shareholder Edward Bramson.
Bramson's Sherborne lifts 3i stake to 5%
Edward Bramson's investment vehicle Sherborne has lifted its stake in 3i to 5%, five months on from first building a position in the private equity firm.