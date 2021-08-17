dividend hero

Equity trust dividends fall for first time in decade but alternatives buck trend

Equity dividends dipped 3.1% in H1 2021

clock 17 August 2021 • 2 min read
Six trusts achieve dividend increases for 50 or more consecutive years

19 trusts on AIC dividend heroes list

clock 15 March 2021 •
Which UK equity income investment trusts have the best dividend cover?

'Reliable source of income'

clock 31 March 2020 •
Investment trusts defy market turmoil to increase dividends

Latest AIC 'dividend heroes' list

clock 17 March 2020 •
Long-term investors in IT dividend heroes sitting on yields of up to 18% - AJ Bell

Witan tops list

clock 04 September 2019 •
BlackRock's small-cap trusts lead AJ Bell's 'dividend heroes' by total return over last decade

Stalwart Scottish Mortgage takes third place

clock 20 August 2018 •
