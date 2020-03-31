Which UK equity income investment trusts have the best dividend cover?

Two-thirds of income-focused UK equity investment companies have enough cash in reserve to pay one year’s dividend to shareholders, data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) for Investment Week shows.

Income seekers investing in listed shares of UK companies are currently at risk of losing out on billions of pounds in dividends, as a cessation of economic activity due to an enforced lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus forces firms to cancel, cut or delay their payouts.

Companies cut more than £1bn worth of dividends between 17 March and 26 March, according to estimates from platform interactive investor. UK futures, meanwhile, are currently pricing in a fall in dividends of around 30% for 2020.

As a result, "it would be remiss of us if we were not worried" about open-ended funds' ability to maintain dividend payments, Sheridan Admans, investment manager at The Share Centre, said.

However, investment trusts are able to move surplus income every year into a revenue reserve they can call upon when dividend payments are hard to find.

"Unlike open-ended funds, which distribute whatever income comes in, investment trusts can smooth their dividends - saving money in reserves in the good times and using this to top up any shortfall in income in difficult years," said James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData. "This makes investment trust dividends a more reliable source of income for investors."

'The rainy day has now arrived'

Investec analyst Alan Brierley noted that while many listed firms were forced to significantly slash dividend payments during and in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, 11 out of 14 UK equity income investment companies still increased dividends, while the only dividend cut was one of 7%.

"No two crises are the same, but we take some comfort from this experience. In recent years, investment companies have been building up revenue reserves, but the ‘rainy day' has now arrived," Brierley continued.

Indeed, of the AIC's 20 dividend heroes - investment trusts that have increased their dividend for 20 or more consecutive years - half are housed in the UK equity income sector.

With reductions from the likes of ITV and Marks & Spencer already announced, calls on the Bank of England to ban dividend payments from banks and pressure on oil majors after a slump in the oil price, trusts' firepower could be crucial to investors in the coming months.

"The AIC's many dividend heroes will be keen to maintain that status. We'd expect few if any dividend cuts from this group of funds," predicted Carthew.

Data from the trade body (see table above) shows both Law Debenture and Chelverton UK Dividend currently have enough in reserve to pay their dividends for two full years if required. Those trusts that have one and a half years' worth of payouts in reserve include BlackRock Income & Growth, Shires Income and Edinburgh IT.

Investec assessed the revenue reserves for the 17 UK equity income trusts it covers, modelling for a 30% fall in their income and a 3% dividend rise this year for each. In this scenario, none of the trusts' reserves would fall into negative territory, although Troy Income & Growth would fall to just 0.3p per share.

"Dividends are never guaranteed, of course, but many investors will be relying on their investment income to pay the gas bill or for the weekly shop. [Investment trusts'] structural benefit is a huge advantage when dividends in general are under pressure," said the AIC's communications director Annabel Brodie-Smith.