Denominator effect

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

'A buyer's market': What is behind the fanfare for private equity secondaries?

Ares and Ardian unpick the trend

clock 06 June 2023 • 4 min read
Coller Capital's Munk: Power balance has shifted from private equity managers to investors

Coller Capital's Munk: Power balance has shifted from private equity managers to investors

Supply and demand imbalance

clock 15 May 2023 • 2 min read
BlackRock defers Q3 redemptions from £3.5bn UK property fund

BlackRock defers Q3 redemptions from £3.5bn UK property fund

Part of wider industry trend

clock 04 January 2023 • 1 min read
