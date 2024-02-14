AXA IM unveils global short duration bond fund with decarbonisation objective

The AXA ACT Carbon Transition Global Short Duration Bond fund, which has already received £127m in seed capital from Aon, aims to offer global diversification and dynamic asset allocation across the full short-dated fixed income spectrum. Through a bottom-up fundamental analysis and top-down asset allocation approach, the strategy will primarily invest in investment grade bonds but will also opportunistically invest in high yield and emerging market debt. AXA IM appoints head of euro investment grade and high yield Nicolas Trindade, who currently manages £2bn in global and sterli...