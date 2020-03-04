data
Cybersecurity and cannabis ETFs launched by former LGIM team
First launches from Rize ETF
Broadridge buys FundsLibrary from HL to create 'pan-European digital data platform'
Transaction will close in February
Four key investor themes for 2020 and beyond
5G, pharma, data and fuel efficiency
Bev Shah: Making room for EQ
Incorporating emotional intelligence in decision making
Long-term income opportunities in UK micro caps
The London IPO market has been subdued since the second half of 2018, as a result of increased market volatility.
Data flaws could mean 15% of gender pay gap reports are 'incorrect'
572 companies made mistakes
FundCalibre's McDermott: Embracing an artificial reality
How AI can help – not hinder – investment processes
Lyxor study: Active manager outperformance improves in 2017
44% outperformed up from 28%
New EU 'blockbuster' regulation could 'revolutionise' the asset and wealth management sector
PSD2 deadline is tomorrow
MiFID II: Anything your employees say or do (anywhere) can be used against you in court
It is no secret that global financial regulations are only getting tighter, writes Robert Cruz, director, information governance at IT security firm Actiance.
Industry Voice: UK economic data has finally turned for the worse
In June 2016, immediately before the Brexit referendum, a curious thing happened.
FE expands with acquisition of two regulation specialists
Keen to influence regulatory change
SLI's Nimmo: 'At least half of AIM is made of conceptual or blue-sky investment'
From Intelligent Investors book
Trusts outperform over long term...but OEICs better on 12-month view
Data shows closed-ended stronger over five years
Miners tumble as Chinese data disappoints
Mining stocks are dragging down the FTSE 100 index after weak trade figures in China have reignited worries about a slowdown in its economic growth.
FE launches DFM model portfolio comparison service
FE has launched a new service comparing the model portfolios offered by discretionary fund managers (DFMs).
FCA reporting system GABRIEL troubles continue
Problems with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) online regulatory reporting system GABRIEL have now persisted for a week, leaving firms struggling to input their data.
Nikkei slides for second day in a row on weak US data
Japan's Nikkei index slid for the second day in a row on Tuesday, after weak economic data in the US made investors wary of taking on risk.
Vodafone prompts 34% collapse in UK plc profits
Leading UK companies' profits dropped 34% over the year to end-March, according The Share Centre's Profit Watch UK research report.
Morningstar reveals the most wanted stocks of Q2
Morningstar has revealed a list of ten most sought-after stocks in the second quarter, based on searches via its website.
Markit creates ETF Encyclopedia
Markit, the financial information services group and index provider, has created the ETF Encyclopedia, offering information on exchange-traded products (ETPs) around the world.
Neptune's Wintle on the US
While the outlook for the market remains uncertain, the US recovery is showing clear signs of progression.