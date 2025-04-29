Investment products see double-digit decrease in complaints

In the second half of 2024, financial services firms received almost 1.8 million complaints, a 4.3% decrease from the previous six months, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.
There was a decrease in complaints across the board among all product groups. Investments saw complaints decrease 15.7% from 62,825 to 52,971 between H1 and H2 2024, the largest decrease of any product group. UK food inflation rises to highest level in 11 months despite 'price competition' Home finance complaints decreased 10%, from 93,234 to 83,936 in the same time period, and insurance and pure protection complaints decreased 6% from 764,272 to 718, 496. Decumulation and pensions complaints fell by 93,045 to 89,172. However, banking and credit cards saw the most complaints in ...
