Daniel Murray
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Relying on emerged economies for growth
Headwinds in the most unexpected places
Will the Fed soften its rate hike path?
US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, recently described the conventional approach to setting US interest rates as "navigating by the stars".
US interest rates - what goes up, must come down
Assessing impact of recent rate hike
Assessing the longer-term risks stemming from public sector indebtedness
Eurozone inflation eased back to a rate of just 1.1% in February. As in the US, there is some indication of a modest pick-up in wage growth, and this has in the past been closely associated with the rate of inflation in the service sector.