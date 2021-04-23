crypto-assets
'Long bitcoin' dethrones tech as the most crowded trade - Bank of America
Fund manager survey
Ruffer IC replaces gold with bitcoin as 'potent insurance policy'
Hedge against monetary and market risks
FCA bans sale of crypto-derivatives to retail investors
Ban to save consumers £53m per year
Budget 2020: 'Major' review of fintech sector launched
Collaboration with Government and industry to improve sector
The future of intermediaries: Can 'the middle man' improve its reputation?
Is intermediary role 'less important'?
Investors lose £27m to 'get rich quick' crypto and forex scams in 2018/19
Complaints triple in past year
FCA: 'Get rich quick' crypto investors do not understand the asset
Amid increased scrutiny of the asset class
Crypto assets face EU-wide regulation
Follows HM Treasury-led report
UK regulators reveal 'comprehensive' crypto regulation plans
Sale of crypto-referencing derivatives could be banned
FSB outlines crypto-asset risks to financial stability
Warns 'vigilant monitoring' is required