Burgers and bitcoin

But Burger King locations in Paris are now accepting cryptocurrency as payment, adding to the fast food giant's history of dalliance with digital assets.

It's one of the stranger stories of late - let's see if it lasts longer than Tesla's flirtation with bitcoin a few years back.

I know, I know…

To the business at hand. This week, the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings featured plenty of depressing stats for the UK, including forecasting its economy to shrink by 0.3% this year, if inflation remains high.

This doesn't bode well for Chancellor Hunt's ‘Budget for growth', as the IMF now estimates the UK will miss two main fiscal rules: a declining public debt burden and borrowing below 3% of gross domestic product by 2028.

Chief economist of the Bank of England Huw Pill added to the bleak outlook, suggesting the path of inflation "may be bumpier" than expected, highlighting February's CPI increase as a "material upside surprise".

But Hunt remained optimistic and ignored the (albeit sizeable number of) naysayers.

While he was in Washington DC, Hunt backed BoE governor Andrew Bailey's plans to potentially increase the deposit insurance scheme on UK banks, which may see it raised from its £85,000 cap.

The governor used his own meetings to emphasise the stability of UK banks in the wake of the ongoing Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank fallouts.

He said the UK was not facing a "systemic banking crisis", nor would the turmoil in the banking sector push the central bank off its QT course. So, basically, suck it up, banks.

The drama has continued for Home REIT, too, as the deadline for the firm's potential sale to Bluestar Group came and went yesterday, and has now been extended to 11 May.

Taking a break from Home REIT, Valeria Martinez sat down with Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions to discuss its plans for expanding its presence in the growing individual investor market, and address the recently high redemptions from several of its products.

WWPOGD?

Todd Myers, chief operating officer of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions, explained that in volatile markets there was always an expectation clients may want to readdress their portfolios and risk profiles, and potentially choose a different path.

Elsewhere, Scottish Mortgage ended up sharing a headline with Woodford, which is probably not where you want to be.

Managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns took part in a client webinar last month, answering live questions from the audience, with private equity proving to be a pressing topic for investors.

They were asked directly by a client, who appeared to have been stung by Neil Woodford's foray into PE, how they could be confident that Scottish Mortgage and Baillie Gifford hadn't made the same mistakes as the disgraced manager. Ouch.

While Scottish Mortgage does invest in several private biotech and healthcare firms, Slater reassured clients they were doing things differently, focusing on global businesses with a large market cap that were "big established investments", adding that SMT was a closed-ended product, unlike the open-ended LF Woodford Equity Income fund, which means they were not a "forced seller of these assets".

I think they would have rather had that question to go.

