FCA seeks feedback from markets on how to develop approach on regulating cryptoassets

The Financial Conduct Authority has published a discussion paper today (16 December) aimed to gather feedback from market participants on how to develop admissions and disclosures rules, as well as a market abuse regime for cryptoassets.
In the discussion paper, the FCA said it "welcomes feedback from domestic and international stakeholders" to help the watchdog determine the final policy proposals. These will seek to tackle risks without "stifling growth and innovation", including bolstering regulatory clarity "so that there are clear and consistent ‘rules of the game' for firms and consumers", as well as ways to make sure investors have the information they require before purchasing or selling cryptoassets. In addition, the proposals will also require controls and processes to bring about fair and orderly trading co...
