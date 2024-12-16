FCA seeks feedback from markets on how to develop approach on regulating cryptoassets

In the discussion paper, the FCA said it "welcomes feedback from domestic and international stakeholders" to help the watchdog determine the final policy proposals. These will seek to tackle risks without "stifling growth and innovation", including bolstering regulatory clarity "so that there are clear and consistent ‘rules of the game' for firms and consumers", as well as ways to make sure investors have the information they require before purchasing or selling cryptoassets. In addition, the proposals will also require controls and processes to bring about fair and orderly trading co...