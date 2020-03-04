Cornelian Asset Management
Looking past the 'Brexit bore-fest' in 2018
UK in a bull market
Cornelian appoints ex-Barings distribution head Rod Aldridge
Previously at Barings and Gartmore
Brexit, Labour popularity & late-cycle valuations: Reasons to be cautious on UK equities
Cornelian's Millar gives his view
Big Question: How are you positioned from a fixed income perspective as we head into a global inflationary environment?
In this week's Big Question, fund managers discuss whether concerns about rising inflation have been overstated, and reveal their portfolio positioning.
Cornelian's Kilpatrick: Will Trump deliver on his reflation promises?
Significant consquences for the UK
Big Question Part I: Have investors become too optimistic about the impact of a Trump presidency?
Fund managers share their views
Cornelian AM unveils passive multi-asset fund range
Follows adviser demand
Why the UK is desperately in need of a recession
Recessions are unpleasant, but they are a part of the normal economic cycle and have an important role to play to ensure competitiveness and productivity remain strong, says Hector Kilpatrick, chief investment officer of Cornelian Asset Management.
What are the challenges for bond investors as hunt for yield pushes them into riskier areas?
Managers tell Investment Week about the difficulties of dealing with record low yields in traditional fixed income sectors, and whether areas such as emerging market debt are worth considering.
Cornelian AM's Kilpatrick: Disregarding benchmarks and IA sectors is a core part of our risk-targeted strategy
Early entry into EMs in 2015 has paid off
UK company share price moves post-Brexit are 'overdone'
The implications of the surprise leave result in the EU referendum continues to reverberate around the markets. The leave campaign's assertion that there will be no economic disruption from a Brexit is being tested.
What are the best diversification strategies for uncertain markets? (Part II)
As managers continue to search for uncorrelated assets which are able to achieve 'true' diversification in difficult market conditions, managers tell Investment Week in this two-part feature their strategies for constructing the perfect multi-asset portfolio...
Outsourcing experts launch online DFM platform DISCUS
Backed by support services company Bankhall
Part II: How worried should investors be about the health of financials?
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.
Global economy needs central banks in order to stand on its own feet
The FTSE All-Share index is off some 18% from its high in April 2015 at the time of writing, yet having called the top of the market successfully the key question to answer is when do we want to start to invest our high levels of cash?
How concerning is the risk of contagion from China's volatile stockmarket?
Following a circuit-breaking fall in equity markets, managers assess what impact China's volatile stockmarket could have on neighbouring countries in Asia this year.
Are central banks pursuing the correct actions? (Part II)
In the second of a two-part series, fund managers reveal how global central bank decisions are impacting investors and their strategies.
Should investors venture back into emerging markets? (Part II)
Some managers still remain committed to asset class
Is now the time to increase exposure to emerging markets? (Part I)
After months of capital outflows and uncertainty, the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates in September could provide emerging markets with some respite.
Twelve investors: Our strategies for 'challenging times' ahead
Pockets of value emerging
Europe recovery: Is it all short-term fixes and impossible reforms?
From a structural perspective, Europe does not look appealing
'Cash is a safe haven' - Is now the right time to raise cash positions?
As equities reach record highs and fresh volatility hits fixed income markets, Investment Week asks if cash is now looking like a more appealing proposition.