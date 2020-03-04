Coram Asset Management
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
Geikie-Cobb joins MitonOptimal as senior multi-asset manager
Joins on 9 April
MitonOptimal acquires IFA boosting assets under advice by £100m
Acquirer rebranded in November
MitonOptimal's Sullivan: Chances of a market setback appear greater than rally continuing
Must not fall into 'FOMO' trap
Coram AM rebrands as MitonOptimal; Unveils model portfolio service
Follows Minerva acquisition earlier this year
Coram's Sullivan: J Coin is step in the right direction for Japan
Having been to Japan a handful of times, what strikes me most is the juxtaposition of the latest technology paired with old habits.
Geikie-Cobb and Yearsley join Coram Advisory Board
Joining in advisory roles
Coram acquires Minerva Fund Managers in MPS push
Also adding SRI capability
Wealth managers wary of 'Trump risk' for EMs but eye opportunities in US stocks
Reduced regulation in financials a 'positive factor'
'The beginning of the EU's end': A reflection on post-referendum life
Nearly four months have passed since the European referendum and we have read many refer to the current period as 'post-Brexit', writes James Sullivan, director and senior fund manager at Coram Asset Management.
Coram AM to be acquired by MitonOptimal International
Reuniting with former colleagues
Martin Gray's funeral to take place on 3 June
Details of funeral arrangements
'He was never afraid to stand apart from the crowd': Industry honours Martin Gray
Well-known for roles at Miton and Coram
Coram AM's Martin Gray passes away
Senior fund manager and co-founder of the group
Coram's Sullivan returns to Europe on market weakness
VW and Deutsche driven down prices
Gosling's Grouse: The communication challenge for asset managers
Market wobbles make you realise how little ordinary investors know about the markets, bringing to the fore the challenge we face as an industry to communicate, writes Lawrence Gosling.
How 'quantitative tightening' could prompt a more dramatic equity exodus
Coram investment director and senior fund manager James Sullivan examines how the biggest drawdown of world reserves since 2008/9 could indicate fresh volatility for equity markets - should history repeat itself.
One to Watch: A 'genuinely defensive' multi-asset fund
FE's Joshua Ausden scours the marketplace for the best hidden gem funds for your portfolios.
Coram's Sullivan: Why I am prepared to be flexible on cash
Coram Asset Management co-founder James Sullivan has said he would consider holding 100% cash in his funds if such a move was right for market conditions.
Under the bonnet: Sullivan reveals Coram's convictions at launch
Former Miton fund manager James Sullivan has unveiled the top 10 holdings in one of the first fund offerings from new firm Coram Asset Management, revealing significant exposure to Asia.
Does the funds industry need fresh talent?
City Financial's Gill Hutchison and Peter Toogood discuss the commodification of fund management and its implications for the industry, and outline their fund selection process.