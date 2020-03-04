contracts for difference
Update: FCA reveals permanent CFD retail restrictions
Makes ESMA restrictions permanent
Update: ESMA introduces CFD restrictions for sales to retail investors
Backed by the FCA
Three jailed in transatlantic insider dealing case
Three people have been handed custodial sentences after pleading guilty to charges of insider dealing.
Knowing your way around absolute returns
Absolute return funds aim to make a gain in every market condition but not all of these vehicles operate in the same way, making it vital for advisers to understand how they are constructed.