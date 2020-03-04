consumer
The Asian investment opportunities resilient to a slowdown
Macroeconomic factors in Asia including the US-China trade war, Hong Kong’s political unrest and India tackling an economic slowdown, are likely to remain impediments to growth in 2020.
Premier's Hudson: Which companies will benefit from the hard-up consumer?
While surveys suggest the UK consumer is reasonably confident about their personal finances, we are less convinced.
Matthews Asia's Asnani: The outlook for India's stockmarket
Sunil Asnani, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, gives his views on the most exciting investment opportunities in India and what lies ahead for the country in H2 2018.
Jupiter's Bezalel: Volatility in February a 'rehearsal' for more to come later this year
Industry Voice: Sustainable business
Sustainable investment offers business opportunities to advisers because we believe that interest in and demand for this area will only continue to grow. Sustainability is an increasingly important theme for today's consumers, who want what they wear,...
Industry Voice: Investing for tomorrow, today
Gosling's Grouse: 'Sleep at night' factor
Gosling's Grouse: We need to clamp down on industry jargon
Regular readers of my grumbling will know how frustrated I get with the language universally used by the industry.
Risk of UK recession on the rise as consumer spending drops
TheCityUK and PwC: UK bodies must form 'strategic partnership' to remain leading financial centre
How China's rampant consumerism is bucking the slow growth trend
Amid news of slow headline growth, consumer spending in China has been growing at breakneck speed. Rob Brewis, investment manager at Aubrey Capital, looks at the reasons behind this rapid rise.
Part III: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
In the third part of a short series, managers tell Investment Week which value plays still look attractive after a strong run this year.
EdenTree's Harris: The devaluation conundrum
The impact of the sharp fall in sterling post the EU referendum against a range of currencies had some initially predictable effects on UK equity markets.
Brand power: The unique consumer trends powering India's growth story
The Indian consumption market is like no other and offers a number of opportunities for investors, writes Rahul Chadha, co-CIO of Mirae Asset Global Investors (Hong Kong).
Investec's Mundy: How to be content when leading a life of misery
Carney hints MPC will react to higher inflation
What is the long-term growth potential of luxury goods?
The luxury industry has entered a phase of consolidation. Luxury goods companies have to rethink strategies as the implosion of the gift-giving bubble, the store openings euphoria, and shifting consumption patterns have led to an increasingly competitive...
Future technologies and the 'new' Asian consumer: The key themes driving managers' Asia portfolios
Fund managers reveal how they are navigating market uncertainty across the Asia region, and the stocks and sectors driving performance in their funds.
JPMAM's Forey: My key lessons learnt over 20 years
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Austin Forey, manager of the £990m Emerging Markets investment trust, has highlighted the importance of "running your winners" and sticking to a consistent investment process as he reflects on over two decades running the...
Lazard's Flood: The three key factors still driving US equities
Martin Flood, manager of the Lazard US Equity Concentrated fund, explains the case for US equities despite their current premium valuation levels.
Are Asian markets gearing up for another crisis?
Abi Oladimeji, head of investment strategy at Thomas Miller Investment, outlines the headwinds and tailwinds for Asia.
Which stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown and which are best avoided?
Fund managers reveal telecoms, housebuilders and retail as some of the sectors they believe will be able to continue their strong run in 2016, alongside the trouble spots.
Investec's Brazier adds first ever overseas holding to UK Alpha fund
