Industry Voice: Sustainable business
Sustainable investment offers business opportunities to advisers because we believe that interest in and demand for this area will only continue to grow. Sustainability is an increasingly important theme for today's consumers, who want what they wear,...

Industry Voice: Investing for tomorrow, today
Sustainability is an increasingly important theme for today's consumers, who want what they wear, eat and even drive to both benefit themselves and have a positive impact on the world around them. Sustainable investment also has the potential to have...

What is the long-term growth potential of luxury goods?

The luxury industry has entered a phase of consolidation. Luxury goods companies have to rethink strategies as the implosion of the gift-giving bubble, the store openings euphoria, and shifting consumption patterns have led to an increasingly competitive...

JPMAM's Forey: My key lessons learnt over 20 years
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Austin Forey, manager of the £990m Emerging Markets investment trust, has highlighted the importance of "running your winners" and sticking to a consistent investment process as he reflects on over two decades running the...