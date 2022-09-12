Lowland and HOT bet on 'resilient' consumer names after pocketing energy gains

With a 4.6% position, Serica Energy is the largest holding in the Henderson Opportunities trust, while Shell, BP and National Grid make up a combined 9.6% of the Lowland portfolio.

However, in recent weeks the trusts have been pocketing some of the gains from energy stocks and adding to cyclical areas, with a focus on the mid-cap consumer stocks that have been beaten down in recent months due to recession fears.

"People really worried, quite rightly, that the UK consumer is in for a very difficult period. That said, there are really good retailers that will come through the other side, companies that have got a uniqueness about them," Henderson said.

M&G's Rhodes gears up for cheap entry points into consumer discretionary

One example is Halfords, the UK's largest retailer of motoring and cycling products and services. The firm's stock price has fallen by 59.6% year-to-date, according to data from Morningstar, but as a leader in its field, Henderson believes in the resilience of its automotive business during a downturn.

Lowland and HOT have also been building up positions in banks, another move that Henderson deemed as contrarian. HOT's top ten holdings include positions in Barclays (3.6%) NatWest (3%) and HSBC (3%), the latter of which Lowland also holds a 2.4% position in.

"We think [banks] come through this getting a decent return on capital. Obviously, interest rates are going up, which helps the earnings. Yet, I think people are using a playbook whereby in a recession banks hit bad debts and get into trouble," he added.

"Contrarian investing over the long term does work, although not all the time. One of the reasons is that groupthink says everything is bad, and that is more than reflected in share prices. But it is never quite as bad as people make, which is what is happening with banks at the moment."

Brunner snaps up positions in high-growth stocks previously deemed 'uninvestable'

While the price-to-earnings ratio of the Lowland portfolio has historically averaged 12 to 14, it is now under nine, the lowest ratio the trust has seen during Henderson's tenure as manager. This has made it a "very exciting time" to be a net buyer, he said.

The gearing of the Lowland trust currently sits at 12%, but the managers might take it up to 17% over the next period if they continue to see "a real weakness" in stocks.

The Lowland trust has returned 10.2% over the last three years, according to the AIC, and is sitting on a 5.6% discount. The Henderson Opportunities trust has delivered a three-year return of 27.7% and is sitting on a discount of 15.4% and 14% gearing.