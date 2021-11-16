It is time to pick winners amid the Covid weakness

Interest rate rises loom, China's economy slows, and concerns grow about mounting inflation.

Headlines also warn of perfect storms, black swans, and bottlenecks.

While disruption to global supply-chains is serious, the news stories bely the recovery of sectors worst affected by Covid-19: sports, hospitality, and entertainment.

Hotspots within these sectors present attractive opportunities for investors to start positions in solid structural winners during a moment of short-term weakness.

The 'empowered consumer' investment theme offers a way to identify these opportunities, as it recognises the influence consumers have on the companies they buy from, the use of data and technology by these companies, and the vertical business models that provide a substantial barrier to entry for competitors.

Take three recent buys for our long-term portfolio, aligned under our 'empowered consumer' investment theme: Live Nation, the live entertainment provider that owns Ticketmaster; Nike, the sports apparel giant; and Electronic Arts, the videogames publisher

Live Nation has benefitted from vertical integration and opportunities to improve revenues and margins from digitalisation.

Its ownership of key entertainment venues provides a key barrier to entry from competitors.

Even Amazon could not break into ticketing.

While Covid-19 proved to be a significant headwind, the company's strong cash position, digitalisation of ticketing, cost takeout, acquisitions, and the failure of smaller competitors to make in-roads all point to a stronger market position coming out of the crisis.

Live Nation offers artists' main avenue for making money - live touring.

The need to make up for lost earnings points to an uptick in touring activity.

And customer behaviour is signalling strong demand for entertainment.

Nike has increased digital engagement and direct consumer sales, which bring higher margins and new opportunities for data collection, enabling further strengthening of the ecosystem.

Direct sales also drive long-term direct engagement.

Athletic wear is a high growth sector, driven by shifts in favour of health and wellness that are likely to continue amid hybrid working.

Nike's scale provides an advantage in both manufacturing and research and development.

The company also benefits from a strong market position in China, which has significant regulation in favour of health and wellness.

Yet, recent concerns around human rights issues in China and Covid-19 related supply-chain challenges in Vietnam have provided an entry point into the stock.

Then there is Electronic Arts (EA), a leading player with a diversified portfolio of high-quality franchises in the computer game industry.

We believe the stock remains highly attractive given trends in digital content delivery, and mobile and cloud gaming, but is still early in its own migration to mobile and ‘free to play' for leading franchises, with the launch of key games such as Apex mobile and Battlefield.

The pandemic has been a boon for the industry, with increased engagement likely to be a secular trend rather than a one-off boost.

Uncertainty around comparable players coming out of the pandemic and Chinese regulation provides an attractive valuation opportunity to enter the shares.

EA has very limited Chinese exposure and regulatory shifts are expected to be contained to China.

Execution at the company has been mixed but shows signs of improvement, with enhanced handling of in-game monetisation.

Live Nation has undergone two years of pain but now faces huge pent-up demand for concerts from both artists and fans.

The fit with our theme of the empowered consumer is very strong, as digitalisation of the concert experience offers many opportunities for growth.

Again, the fit with our theme thesis is extremely strong - a structural leader in technology and sustainable sourcing, utilising a vertical business model.

And EA has had short-term delays with a key game release, but this is unlikely to affect the long-term structural thesis for growth in the sector.

For all three companies, we believe the investment thesis extends beyond mean-reversion following short-term difficulties.

Indeed, the case can be made that they will emerge from the pandemic stronger than before, thanks to new investment, the weakness of competitors, and broader structural shifts that are likely to endure.

Through the Lazard Global Thematic Focus fund, investors can access these stocks which utilise technology to build long-term relationships with loyal customer bases - looking beyond short-term weakness to find opportunities for growth.

Steve Wreford is a co-manager of the Global Thematic and Global Thematic Focus funds at Lazard Asset Management