Commerzbank
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Lyxor ETF names European head of distribution and retail
Marcello Chelli
Commerzbank leads fallers in Europe with 14% drop
Germany's second largest bank Commerzbank slid as much as 14% today after it said it will sell €2.5bn to repay the government and insurer Allianz amid a company restructure.
Commerzbank brings €340m commodities fund to UK
Commerzbank is set to unveil a commodities-focused investment vehicle as part of the bank's drive into the UK investment market.
Bankers in High Court over £42m 'unpaid' bonuses
More than 100 London investment bankers have launched a claim in the High Court for £42m in unpaid bonuses.
Commerzbank enters retail market with China fund
Commerzbank is making its derivatives capabilities available via a retail portfolio for the first time, with the launch of the Commerzbank China Volatility Target fund.
Commerzbank to enter UK ETF market
Commerzbank is due to launch ComStage ETFs in the UK for the first time next month.
Paying the price for industrialising investment
It may be one of the best explanations yet for why the global financial crisis occurred: genuine relationships got processed away in what became an industrialisation of the investment business, says Elizabeth Corley, Europe CEO of Allianz Global Investors...
Commerzbank sells Kleinwort Benson to RHJI
Private bank and wealth managers Kleinwort Benson has been sold by Commerzbank to Brussels based RHJ International for £225m in cash.