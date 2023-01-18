Man GLG hires portfolio manager for new Asian corporate credit strategy

Bastin has joined Man GLG from Muzinich, where she spent more than nine years as a portfolio manager and head of Asia credit.

Prior to that, she held roles within the credit teams of Deutsche Bank, Schroders and Commerzbank, having started her career during the Asia crisis in 1996 at Fitch Ratings.

The hire follows the appointment of Jason Late as a portfolio manager in European CLOs and leveraged loans earlier this month.

The firm has made several portfolio manager hires in recent years, including head of credit and high yield Mike Scott, portfolio manager Jonathan Golan and managing director in credit Sriram Reddy.

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, said: "We are extremely proud of the expansion of our credit platform in recent years and Christina's appointment is a fantastic and welcome addition.

"We are seeing an increase in interest from clients in our credit offering and Christina's approach, combining deep local knowledge with expertise on the macro, regulatory and policy side, will help us address that demand."

Bastin added: "Asian credit markets are complex and require a nuanced approach as they continue to grow in size and significance.

"Joining the team at Man GLG presents an opportunity to establish a differentiated, technology-driven approach that I know clients are excited about."