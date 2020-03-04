Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Equity trusts offer value as renewables and infrastructure premiums climb
Average discount narrowest in 20 years
Update: Canaccord Genuity completes £28m Thomas Miller WM acquisition
Deal announced in March
The post-crisis alternatives boom: Investors warned to 'approach with caution'
To buy or not to buy?
Christmas stars and fallen angels: What's worked and what hasn't in 2018?
2018's winners and losers
CGWM CEO Esfandi: 2019 will 'sort the strong from the weak' in wealth management
Bearish outlook will push some players out of the market
CGWM appoints duo of investment directors
Caetano re-joining firm
UK's most-shorted stocks: High street brands top the list
Research from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Hargreave Hale to adopt CGWM branding
Follows September 2017 acquisition
Five 'safe pair of hands' funds to watch
From Canaccord Genuity
IW Podcast: Unravelling the hype around Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies under the spotlight
Canaccord Genuity: Which are the most risky UK stocks?
Using Canaccord’s ‘Blob score’
Canaccord Genuity WM poaches investment director from Investec Wealth
Following 14 years at Investec W&I
Canaccord Genuity WM to buy C. Hoare's dealing and custody arm
Follows sale of C. Hoare's wealth arm
Canaccord Genuity WM hires Brooks Macdonald man to drive international expansion
Responsible for South East Asia
Canaccord Genuity WM appoints replacement as CIO Cuming set to step down
Stepping down from his role in May
Canaccord poaches investment director from boutique Creechurch
Joins Isle of Man team
Canaccord Genuity poaches investment director from Sanlam
Joins London-based team
Canaccord poaches Investec Wealth's director for senior role
Reid joins as senior investment director
Wealth managers batten down the hatches for volatile Q4
Turbulent August remains in memory
Canaccord Genuity renames REMAP multi-asset range
Renamed to GPS Portfolio Solutions
What have been the best (and worst) AIM investments over the past 20 years?
As the alternative investment market reaches its 20th anniversary this week, managers highlight some of the most impressive company successes - as well as the major failures on the junior market - over the past two decades.