Caledonia

Investment trust dividends

Caledonia is a self-managed London investment trust with net assets of £1.8bn. It can trace its heritage back to the shipping empire established by Sir Charles Cayzer in 1878, whose family still owns 48.5% of the share capital.

Caledonia maintains a portfolio of international investments. Assets include listed equities, private companies and funds.

It takes a long-term investment approach, often over ten years, and provides development capital for growing companies at competitive rates. The company has paid an increased annual dividend every year for 50 years.