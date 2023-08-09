7IM downsizes Bishopsgate offices as owner hunts for buyer

25% reduction

clock • 2 min read
Last month, it was reported that Caledonia gave prospective buyers until the end of July to put forward indicative offers for the firm | Credit: iStock
Image:

Last month, it was reported that Caledonia gave prospective buyers until the end of July to put forward indicative offers for the firm | Credit: iStock

UK wealth manager 7IM has moved out of its offices in the heart of the City of London into smaller premises nearby, amid rumours of takeover plans.

The company has left its London headquarters at 55 Bishopsgate and relocated to 1 Angel Court, which is 25% smaller than its former home, according to a report by Financial News.

This comes amid speculation that its owner, FTSE 250-listed investment trust Caledonia Investments, is looking for a buyer for the business.

Last month, Reuters reported that Caledonia gave prospective buyers until the end of July to put forward indicative offers for the firm.

Caledonia to put boutique asset manager 7IM up for sale this year - reports

Names in the mix have included US investment bank Evercore and private equity firm Inflexion, while sources have provided valuation estimates for 7IM ranging from around £400m to £450m.

Rumours about Caledonia selling 7IM have been floating since early 2022. In February last year, it emerged that Brooks Macdonald had approached the trust. 

In June 2022, Sky News reported that Caledonia was considering putting the firm up for sale and in April this year, the broadcaster said sources said a formal auction process was being launched in May.  

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

Regarding the office move, a spokesperson said: "Like many companies, we have been reviewing our location strategy and have moved offices. To clarify, however, the principal rationale for the move is not to save costs, as while there are some cost savings, these savings are marginal.

"Instead, the move is about 7IM investing in a quality working environment to provide clients and colleagues with an unrivalled experience as part of our strategic vision.

"This includes upgraded premises, new equipment, a workspace which caters for a more flexible working environment, and much more."

Caledonia bought 7IM in a deal valued at around £100m seven years ago. Since then, 7IM has acquired Tcam Asset Management and Partners Wealth Management.

Related Topics

More on Companies

The FTSE 250 company’s board has initiated a review of IWG’s reporting currency as well as the potential implications of reporting under US GAAP rather than IFRS.
Companies

IWG ponders London Stock Exchange exit - reports

Potential New York listing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Quilter has 'taken impressive action on expenses', the BofA analysts said
Companies

Bank of America upgrades Quilter to 'Neutral' on adviser headcount growth

‘Passed the trough’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
The EGM will be held on 18 August
Companies

GAM denies shareholder request to delay EGM

Rock Investment

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UK stagflation to return after five years of 'lost growth'

09 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

S&P ditches ESG debt rating scores amid criticism

08 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Moody's downgrades several regional US banks

08 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'greenwashing' accusations

07 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Sarasin & Partners deputy head of MPS departs

08 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

Profits dive 66% at abrdn investment arm as funds struggle to outperform

08 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot