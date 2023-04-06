Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

Formal auction process

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Sources told Sky News that a sale process run by bankers at Evercore was expected to begin as early as next month.
Mid-market private equity firm Inflexion is preparing a takeover bid for asset management boutique 7IM as part of a formal auction process launched by its owner, Caledonia Investments, according to reports.

The broadcaster first reported that Caledonia Investments, 7IM's controlling shareholder since 2015, was first considering putting the firm up for sale in June last year.

According to the latest report, Caledonia was expected to seek a valuation of about £400m for the firm. 

In February 2022, it emerged that Brooks Macdonald had approached Caledonia Investments late last year about a deal to acquire the company for £300m, which was rejected.

The firm is said to remain interested in acquiring 7IM and participate in the upcoming auction, while other asset managers and private equity investors are among the other parties who may be considering a deal.

Caledonia bought 7IM in a deal valued at around £100m seven years ago. Since then, 7IM has acquired Tcam Asset Management and Partners Wealth Management.

7IM declined to comment. Investment Week has reached out to Inflexion for comment.

Valeria Martinez
