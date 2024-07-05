7IM suffers dual senior exit as investment strategy chief departs

7IM’s head of investment strategy Terence Moll has left the UK wealth manager, as the firm suffers several key departures following its acquisition by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
Moll's departure was followed by investment manager Fiammetta Valentini's resignation, Investment Week understands. Due to the recency of her resignation, 7IM declined to comment, but confirmed that she had not left the firm yet. A 7IM spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Moll has left the business. We would like to thank him very sincerely for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours." 7IM poaches Fidelity International's head of growth for newly created role Moll joined 7IM in 2018 from Coutts and has been head of investment strategy and ESG at 7IM thro...
