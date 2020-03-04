Calastone
Coronavirus fears drive £1.6bn of equity fund outflows in one week
Global equity funds saw worst week on record
Flows into equity funds slowed in January as coronavirus fears ramped up
Active funds took 'brunt of selling' during the month
Record £2.2bn pulled from UK property funds in 2019
December was the second-worst month on record
Prospect of Tory election win drives UK equity inflows
Best month this year
Risk-averse investors shun equities and seek safety in bonds in April
Calastone Fund Flow Index
UK investors move £62bn into Luxembourg and Dublin funds on Brexit fears
Latest report from Calastone
Fund flows in December suffer worst month since October 2016
Weakest quarter since Q2 2016
Calastone targets 'biggest industry transfer' in move to blockchain
Aiming to save £3.4bn
Calastone launches Fund Flow Index; finds weaker inflows in 2018
October 2018 worst selling period in two years
How will fintech impact the asset management industry?
A rapidly growing area of the financial industry
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018
Ceremonies took place on 3 October
Revealed: Finalists for the 2018 Fund Services Awards and Investment Research Awards
Both ceremonies take place on 3 October
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Investment Week is delighted to honour the winners of our Fund Services Awards in categories including Best Compliance & Regulatory Solution and Best Fund Administration Team.
Mohan appointed COO at Calastone
Formerly at IFDS and Allfunds
Calastone successfully tests use of blockchain technology for fund trading
Phase two expected to complete over next nine to 12 months