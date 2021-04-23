Brendan Gulston
Fund managers confident lockdown will not lead to second wave of dividend cuts
Those hit hardest have already stopped paying
Fund managers spot recovery signs for income-paying UK equities
Fund managers see 'signs of a tentative recovery'
Six rules for income investing during the Covid-19 crisis
The necessary steps to improve investor fortunes
Elite Radar: Three UK multi-cap funds to put on your 2020 radar
Which products should investors keep an eye out for?
AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.
The misconception of UK small caps
We expect to see continued market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty in the UK throughout 2019, not least due to Brexit.