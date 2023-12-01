BG UK Growth

Baillie Gifford UK Growth NAV slumps 12% as discount widens

Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford UK Growth NAV slumps 12% as discount widens

Share price total return down 12.5%

clock 01 December 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

SJP CIO Onuekwusi: Retail investors lack appropriate structure to access private markets

01 December 2023 • 2 min read
02

Harcus Parker accuses FCA of 'inaccurate summary' regarding potential third party Woodford claims

30 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Partner Insight: Exploiting inverted curves

29 November 2023 • 6 min read
04

Liontrust restructures UK sales team and promotes Kristian Cook to distribution head

30 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford UK Growth NAV slumps 12% as discount widens

01 December 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot