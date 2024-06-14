Baillie Gifford UK Growth eyes 'one-off' continuation vote and tender offer

The board of Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust (BGUK) has put forward proposals to pass a “one-off” five-year performance triggered exit opportunity for shareholders and an additional continuation vote.
In its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2024 published today (14 June), BGUK said that, due to three years of underperformance, its board decided to commit to a tender offer. This would happen if, in the five years to 30 April 2029, BGUK's net asset value per share total return does not equal or exceed the FTSE All-Share index, to which it is benchmarked against. In that case, shareholders would be allowed to exit the fund in full at close to NAV per share. The trust noted, however, this would only happen if shareholders vote for the continuation of the vehicle at the upcomi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes