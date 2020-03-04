Ben Bernanke
'You can't live in Alice's Wonderland forever': Lessons learnt over the past decade and what could cause the next crisis
Ten years on from Ben Bernanke's speech
UK investors still distrust banks a decade after financial crisis
Survey by Minerva Lending
Former PM Gordon Brown joins Bernanke on PIMCO panel
Ex-ECB president Trichet also appointed
Carmignac MD: Lessons learned from central bankers' sudden interventions
How we are negotiating central bank challenges
Ben Bernanke takes up senior role at PIMCO
Former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke has taken a position as a senior adviser at PIMCO.
Ex-Fed chair Bernanke joins hedge fund
Ben Bernanke has become a senior adviser to a prominent US hedge fund, his first non-research role since leaving the US Federal Reserve.
Mundy: How I am protecting portfolios as central banks try to dodge deflation
Central banks may resort to 'helicopter drop' measures to stave off the threat of deflation, according to Investec's Alastair Mundy.
The changing rules of global monetary policy
The changing rules of global monetary policy
Constructive on credit - for now
Constructive on credit – for now
Pidcock: Why we are happily overweight 'messy' Thailand
Why we like ‘messy’ Thailand
The Contrarian Investor: Regulation redux
Regulation redux
The tide turns: Wealth managers revisit emerging markets
Some of the UK's biggest wealth managers are turning positive on emerging markets as months of poor performance and outflows begin to reverse.
Winship's four big fears for bond markets
BlackRock's head of sterling bond portfolios, Ian Winship, has identified four main areas of concern for fixed income investors this year, and revealed ways they can negate the impact of any downturn.
Yellen approved as Bernanke's successor to head up Fed
Janet Yellen has been voted in by the US Senate to become the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve.
Fed taper 'a step in the right direction'
Markets have rallied today following the Federal Reserve's move to scale back its quantitative easing programme as the US economy recovers.
2013: The highlights
REVIEW OF THE YEAR
The year of the moneylender
COMMENT
JPMAM's Lanning opts for mining tracker in place of active options
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)'s Tony Lanning has bought into a resources ETF across his multi-manager range, after exhausting the search for an active alternative.
The global REITs fight back
PROPERTY
Central banks in no rush for QE exit yet
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK