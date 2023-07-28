Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke to lead Bank of England forecasting review

Supported by Independent Evaluation Office

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke
Image:

Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke

Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke, who headed the central bank during the Global Financial Crisis, will lead the review into forecasting at the Bank of England.

Supported by the bank's Independent Evaluation Office, Bernanke's review aims to "develop and strengthen" the BoE's support for the Monetary Policy Committee's approach to forecasting and monetary policy making in times of uncertainty.

The review will consider both the role of the forecast and how the procedures and analysis support the MPC's deliberations and decision making.

Bank of England's Ramsden reflects on QT and suggests when more may be needed

Full terms of reference will be published "in due course", with the review set to begin in summer 2023 and conclude in 2024, with findings due to be published in the spring.

Chair of the Court of the BoE David Roberts said it is "crucial the bank continuously learns and adapts as an organisation".

"It is right that we take an independent and objective look at the processes which underpin the MPC's policy decisions and I am delighted that Bernanke has agreed to lead this work," he added.

Bank of England to review inflation forecast models following Treasury concerns

BoE governor Andrew Bailey said: "Bernanke is a renowned and award-winning economist whose distinguished career makes him the ideal person to lead this review. The UK economy has faced a series of unprecedented and unpredictable shocks.

"The review will allow us to take a step back and reflect on where our processes need to adapt to a world in which we increasingly face significant uncertainty."

Bernanke added: "Forecasts are an important tool for central banks to assess the economic outlook. But it is right to review the design and use of forecasts and their role in policymaking, in light of major economic shocks.

"I am delighted to be leading this work for the Bank."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

FCA: Woodford compensation payments could begin as early as 2024

Harrington Cooper brings Japanese value fund to UK market

More on Economics

'As long as the labour market remains tight and inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target, we can expect to see further rate increases in coming months.'
Economics

'Remarkably robust' US economy grows 2.4%

More rate hikes expected

Jayna Rana
clock 27 July 2023 • 2 min read
Eurozone inflation sat at 5.5% in June, down from 6.1% the month before but still substantially above the ECB’s target of 2%.
Economics

ECB hikes rates to match record high as inflation set to remain 'too high for too long'

Highest level since 2008

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 July 2023 • 1 min read
The IMF said the improvement was a result of 'stronger-than-expected consumption and investment from the confidence effects of falling energy prices'.
Economics

UK outlook upgraded by IMF but remains second slowest G7 economy

Set to avoid recession

Jayna Rana
clock 26 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT proposes investment policy overhaul as rent collection falls to 7%

28 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

FCA: Woodford compensation payments could begin as early as 2024

28 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

St James's Place shares slump on Consumer Duty charge cap and inflows slowdown

27 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

'The writing has been on the wall for some time' for abrdn's GARS

28 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

abrdn to merge GARS into diversified asset funds

27 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Jupiter AM's CEO and investment chiefs on share price woes, active management and the rebirth of absolute return

26 July 2023 • 9 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot