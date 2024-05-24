BoE's Swati Dhingra: Evidence-based policymaking must become a 'priority'

Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra has argued the Bank of England must make evidence-based policymaking a “priority”, especially in the aftermath of the Bernanke review.
In a speech at the ECONDAT conference on 10 May, published by the BoE on Thursday (23 May), she said the inflationary episode of the last few years has prompted a "reappraisal of the evidence that is needed" to support policymaking during large economic shocks. However, in order to do so, the central bank needs to start from the "evidence itself", as forecasting models are only "as good as the data that is fed into them", Dhingra argued. Ben Bernanke calls on Bank of England to consider publishing interest rate projections For instance, the MPC member outlined that, had the BoE had...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes