BB Biotech

BB Biotech holds steady in the second quarter
INDUSTRY VOICE: Major headwinds caused by various factors weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare sector during the second quarter. BB Biotech was not completely immune to these developments and delivered a return of 1.2% in EUR.

Biotech in the fight against cancer
INDUSTRY VOICE: Big players in the healthcare sector are desperate to differentiate their approved 'checkpoint inhibitors' (a drug that unleashes an immune system attack on cancer cells) by combining their use with conventional chemotherapy or other new...

BB Biotech: Spotting tomorrow's winners today
Industry Voice: Biotech companies are increasingly pioneering groundbreaking therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need. Investing in these innovation leaders is a hallmark of BB Biotech'sinvestment philosophy.

Biotech valuations at their lowest for years

The biotechnology sector has been hit particularly hard by the risk-averse sentiment sweeping through global stock markets and after reaching a high in July 2015, the Nasdaq Biotechnology index shed about one-third of its value.