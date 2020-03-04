BB Biotech
BB Biotech holds steady in the second quarter
INDUSTRY VOICE: Major headwinds caused by various factors weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare sector during the second quarter. BB Biotech was not completely immune to these developments and delivered a return of 1.2% in EUR.
Biotech in the fight against cancer
INDUSTRY VOICE: Big players in the healthcare sector are desperate to differentiate their approved 'checkpoint inhibitors' (a drug that unleashes an immune system attack on cancer cells) by combining their use with conventional chemotherapy or other new...
BB Biotech: Spotting tomorrow's winners today
Industry Voice: Biotech companies are increasingly pioneering groundbreaking therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need. Investing in these innovation leaders is a hallmark of BB Biotech'sinvestment philosophy.
Biotech update: several companies trading below fundamental value
INDUSTRY VOICE: Despite market volatility in Q1, BB Biotech performed very well with an overall return of 8.8% in CHF. Several large biotech companies are currently trading below their fundamental value,and offer an attractive entry level for investors....
Industry Voice: Biotech - double-digit return for 2017
With a total return of 23.1% in CHF and 13.1% in EUR buoyed by the euro's substantial appreciation against the dollar, BB Biotech delivered a strong performance in 2017 and will propose a record regular dividend of CHF 3.30 per share .
Industry Voice: Biotechnology - new price triggers, low valuations
The biotech sector has been churning out a new generation of drug treatment options.
Industry Voice: BB Biotech - Oncology sub-sector set to drive biotech returns
At a recent American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference investors were able to review progress in immunotherapy clinical trials. The progress is positive. Incyte, for one, presented improved patient response rates in five types of cancer...
Biotech will continue to deliver 'double-digit growth' - Daniel Koller
BB Biotech's Head of Investment, Daniel Koller, explains why the sector's fundamentals are all lined up to the upside.
The 15% p.a. return that is helping drive interest in BB Biotech
Head of Investment at BB Biotech, Daniel Koller, discusses sector growth and the attractive valuations of fast growing companies.
'Why Trump's healthcare reforms won't impact our 5% dividend yield'
A Q&A with BB Biotech's Head of Investment Management Daniel Koller reveals how innovation in medicine is offering investment opportunities.
Healthcare innovation set to drive sustainable returns
Despite the uncertainty on the political front and the macroeconomic unknowns, the biotech sector's fundamentals have remained solid.
BB Biotech's Koller: M&A could accelerate as soon as the political clouds shift
Daniel Koller, BB Biotech's head of investment, discusses sector growth, innovation and the attractive valuations of fast-growing companies.
Industry Voice: Biotech stocks perform well
Equity markets performed well in the first quarter driven by an expectation of lower corporate tax rates in the US and the potential repatriation of offshore cash and investments in infrastructure.
Industry Voice: Sentiment does not reflect strong healthcare sector fundamentals
New products, strong finances and robust growth were the main talking points at JP Morgan's recent healthcare conference in San Francisco. There were positive signals regarding the fundraising climate, as well as the strength of innovation within the...
Industry Voice - strong sector fundamentals despite political uncertainties
Biotech investments
Biotech valuations at their lowest for years
The biotechnology sector has been hit particularly hard by the risk-averse sentiment sweeping through global stock markets and after reaching a high in July 2015, the Nasdaq Biotechnology index shed about one-third of its value.
Industry Voice: High growth plus dividends - an attractive combination for investors
Dr. Daniel Koller, head of management team, BB Biotech