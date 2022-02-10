Biotech sell-off continues as investors turn to safer assets amid rising inflation - reports

Out of favour

"Tourist" investors abandoning biotech sector
"Tourist" investors abandoning biotech sector

Biotech companies that became popular with investors during the pandemic are now falling out of favour, and are increasingly struggling to raise funds, according to a report in the FT this morning (10 February).

Having raised a record $32.7bn in initial public offerings (IPOs) during the last two years, 83% of recent biotech listings are now trading at a stock price well below their IPO price, according to Refinitiv data.

In fact those that listed in 2021 are trading 27% below their IPO price, while recent US-listed companies are trading at 22% below theirs.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell more than a fifth since its peak in February last year, while both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 3% and 17% respectively.

Biotech and healthcare investors hope for rebound following weak 2021

Geraldine O'Keefe, partner at Netherlands-based healthcare investor LSP, told the FT: "I think everybody is holding their breath and waiting to see if it has bottomed out and will bounce from here. It can't get much lower — but we thought that every day in January and it kept going down."

Investment bank Jefferies recently named 31 biotech companies with market caps of over $100m that were trading at less than their firm's value.

Some market experts say biotech stocks became overvalued during pandemic peaks, boosted higher by positive Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

As central banks continue to prepare for interest rate hikes over the coming weeks and months, investors are likely to continue seeking safter asset classes.

BB Biotech's Dallas Webb: 'The fundamentals of biotech have never been stronger'

In December, US-based ImmunityBio cancelled a $500m share transaction and opted instead to raise $470m in debt.

According to the FT, most of the funds were provided in the end by the company's majority shareholder and executive Patrick Soon-Shoing.

He told the FT: "In the current economic environment, when not just our company but the biotech sector as a whole is undervalued, it's far more prudent for me to make this investment myself."

