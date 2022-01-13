Covid catalyses investment in biotech with 2022 set to be 'breakout' year

The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the biotechnology and health industries, accelerating the pace at which new technologies are being adopted.
Following the mass rollout of mRNA vaccines worldwide, some analysts argue that 2022 could be a "breakout" year for the industry, particularly in the spatial biology sector. Gareth Blades, analyst at...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes