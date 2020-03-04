Basel III
Invesco's Goldstone: Brexit 'common sense will prevail'
Both sides want to avoid mutual damage
Are the Nordics still worth investing in?
What are the best dividend opportunities in Europe?
Lehman Brothers five years on
Is the financial world really a safer place five years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers?
Causer: The financial crisis - past, present and future
Paul Causer, co-head of fixed interest and co-manager of the Invesco Perpetual Global Financial Capital fund, looks at what has been done over the past year to tackle the problems in the financials sector.
SVM's Veitch profits from raising financials exposure
Neil Veitch, manager of the SVM World Equity fund, has benefited from increasing exposure to financials in the last six months, as the loosening of Basel III requirements for banks has boosted the sector.
Why looser Basel rules will improve corporate bond outlook
Fixed income managers are turning more positive on bank debt after regulators announced they will allow banks to hold a broader range of corporate bonds as a capital buffer.
Equities give up gains despite bank rally
Global equity markets have eased back from last week's highs despite European financials rallying after regulators softened proposed new rules.
Regulators relax Basel liquidity rules for banks
International banks have given greater flexibility and a longer deadline to meet Basel III liquidity rules.
Central bankers to the UK's rescue - again
Juan Valenzuela gives his thoughts on the impact of the latest round of QE in the UK and abroad.
Kirrage: Time to return to UK banks
Now is the time for income-seeking investors to look at UK banks again, ahead of their return to the dividend register, said Schroders' Nick Kirrage.
The Big Question: Is now the time to get back into financials?
PIMCO unveils bank debt fund
PIMCO is launching a bank capital securities fund in conjunction with family office Fleming Family & Partners (FF&P) to take advantage of new regulations implemented under Basel III.
De Blonay on 'conciliatory' Vickers banking report
Jupiter's Guy de Blonay is among several managers who have welcomed the Independent Banking Commission's report, released yesterday, as the burden of regulation on the UK's banks is set to be less onerous than expected.
Lord Turner: Basel III does not go far enough
FSA chairman Lord Turner last night said the amount of high quality capital banks should hold as a risk buffer should be double the current requirement.
The third year of recovery
Gavin Launder, fund manager of the L&G Investments European Absolute Return fund, discusses whether a return to trend is sufficient for this large and diverse market.
Basel III will force banks to raise cash if credit bubble feared
Banks on a worldwide scale will be forced to shore up cash levels if their nation is on the brink of a credit bubble, according to new developments under the Basel III reform package.
Industrials drive BlackRock Greater Europe to relative outperformance
The managers of the £187m BlackRock Greater Europe investment trust have significantly outperformed their benchmark thanks to an overweight to industrials and an underweight to financials.
Now is the time to invest in developed market banks
